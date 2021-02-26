(WAND)- The victim involved in the South 6th Street Springfield shooting has been identified.
Timothy Swope Jr. , 36, of Springfield was pronounced dead, Friday, Feb. 26 at 12:35 am, after being shot in an alleyway, Thursday afternoon.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, the preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Swope died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.