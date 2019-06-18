DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officers were on the scene at a Decatur hotel for a man shot.
Officers responded to the Econo Lodge at 5170 N Wingate Drive, near Forsyth around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to DPD, the scene was still active as of 7:50 a.m. They say a Missouri resident was shot in the back. His injuries could be life threatening, but police are still waiting for additional medical tests to confirm the extent of his injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect and say he could be a male, possibly Hispanic.
Detectives had crime scene tape up around the parking lot of the hotel and were taking photos of what looked like a man's pair of shoes. Police are still investigating why the victim was shot.
The hotel told WAND-TV they were still open and telling guests there was an incident this morning.
