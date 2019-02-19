DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who someone shot in the back is facing drug charges.
Police say the shooting happened after 10 p.m. on April 20, 2018. After 10 p.m. that night, officers say they went to the 1700 block of N. Lowber Street in Decatur and found three people on a porch. Each of them went into the house when they saw police approaching.
Police learned at the scene at Justin Embrey, 25, had a gunshot wound in his back.
Officers say they found a small amount of cannabis during a protective sweep of the house, which is Embrey's parole address, then later got a search warrant. They went back to the house, where sworn statements say they found over a dozen bags of cannabis weighing over 1 pound in total.
Statements say a forensic report from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab found Embrey’s latent print on one of the bags. Police arrested him on Feb. 15.
Embrey faces several cannabis possession charges. Police records show he paid the required 10 percent of his bond ($3,000) and was released on Sunday.