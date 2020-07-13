DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in both legs early Monday, police said.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on West North Street. The victim was an 18-year-old man.
He was shot in the legs while seated in a vehicle, according to law enforcement. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.
Police said the victim claimed to have seen nobody.
Officers are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.