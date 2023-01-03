Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign.
Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports.
Friends drove the victim to the emergency room.
Deputies said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Kings Way in the Dobbins Downs subdivision.
They said the victim was outside with other people when he was shot.
Witnesses cooperated with deputies but were not able to provide much information about who fired the shots.
The victim is expected to be ok.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information or possible video surveillance of the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
