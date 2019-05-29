DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in Danville early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the OSF emergency room around 4 a.m. for a man who had been shot in the leg.
He said he was involved in a physical fight with another man in the 500 block of Chandler St.
He said the other man pulled a gun and shot him.
The victim refused to tell police who the shooter is and did not cooperate any further.
The victim is expected to be ok.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.