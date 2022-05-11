DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Decatur Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick St. around 10:30 p.m.
They found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No one is in custody at this time.
