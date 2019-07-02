DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to investigate after a man was shot in the abdomen in Danville, but they said the victim is not cooperating.
Officers were called to OSF Medical Center around 8 a.m. Thursday for a victim with a gunshot wound.
The 27-year-old victim gave several versions and locations of how he was injured.
Detectives are trying to investigate, but said the victim told them he does not want to speak with them again and is not interested in pursing the incident.
His injury is not life threatening, and he is expected to be ok.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250.