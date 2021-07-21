SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police seek information about a recent shooting incident in Springfield.
According to Police, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 18, around 12:58 a.m., at the intersection of 12th and Edwards.
An unknown subject was reported to have fired several shots in the intersection.
Police say an adult male victim was shot in the ankle and reported he was walking in the area and did not see the shooter.
If anyone has any information about this shooting incident or any other crime, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
