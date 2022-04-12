DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Danville.
It happened Monday just before midnight in the area of Fowler Ave. and Clyman Ln.
Police said they found a 22-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was rushed to the hospital and is now stable.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
