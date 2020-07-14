CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot a man in Champaign Monday night.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Joanne Lane for shots fired. Tey found .40 caliber and 9mm shell casings in front of a home and a vehicle that was damaged.
They then learned a 31-year-old man had arrived to the hospital with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks.
The victim said he was at a gathering in the front yard when someone approached and opened fire. The suspect(s) took off in a white Chevy Malibu, driving north on Prospect Ave. approaching Bloomigton Rd.
No arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information or security camera footage to come forward. You can call police at (217) 351-4545.
