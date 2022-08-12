DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving.
According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
Police said the victim had damage to his car consistent with being struck by gunfire and what is described as a graze wound near his left knee.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings located at the intersection.
No arrests have been made.
This is still a developing story and details will be updated as they are provided.
