DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the leg Thursday night in Danville.
Danville Police were called to the 1200 block of Garden Dr. around 9:30 for a shooting.
A 31-year-old Danville man had been shot while he was walking in the parking lot. He said he was approached by a white van, and someone inside started shooting at him.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening wound.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.