DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a man in the leg Wednesday night in Decatur, police said.
Officers said the shooting happened at 1455 E. Olive St. The man's gunshot wound is non-life-threatening.
Police were called to the scene at 7:44 p.m.
There is no suspect at this time. Police are preserving some evidence at the home.
