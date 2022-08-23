SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m.
He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information should call Springfield Police.
