DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man shot Monday in Decatur is expected to recover, police said.
Officers said they were called to the 1300 block of N. Water St. at about 2:52 p.m. for a shooting after people in the area heard gunshots. They said a person in a vehicle described as a black Chevrolet Equinox shot at a man in a different vehicle.
The victim went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment in a private vehicle. Police said he was shot in the left torso.
No arrests have been made in this shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.