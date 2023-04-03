URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to a report of a home invasion on Saturday and found a man shot four times in the leg and once in the chest.
According to police, officers arrived to a residence in the 700 block of Colorado, at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, for initial reports of an unknown male offender kicked in the door to a residence and shot one person inside.
Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old male from Urbana who had been shot four times in the leg and once in the chest.
Officers provided immediate medical assistance to the victim before he was transported to a medical facility for additional treatment.
Police say the victim is expected to survive.
After further investigation police learned the victim was visiting a friend at the time of the shooting, and was inside an apartment when the incident occurred.
The investigation is ongoing and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Urbana police believe that the shooting was not a random act.
Authorities believe the suspect fled the scene in a dark sedan.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.