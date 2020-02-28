DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot Friday afternoon in Decatur, police said.
The shooting occurred across the street from Stones Crossing Apartments, according to an employee of the complex, which is located at 1350 E. Wellington Way.
The employee said the adult male walked to the apartment complex office before 911 was contacted. Police said his wounds were not life-threatening.
Stephen Decatur Middle School was on soft lockdown at 3 p.m. It has since been lifted, but students who walk must be picked up by parents.
There were no arrests as of 7:45 p.m. Friday.
