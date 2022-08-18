DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday.
WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St.
We learned a 25-year-old man had been shot and is suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.
Cars and homes in the area were also hit by gunfire.
