DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of an Aldi Supermarket on Gilbert Street.
Around 11:21 p.m. on Wednesday, DPD responded to the parking lot of Aldi for a report of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man from Alvin with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The man was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.
The initial investigation revealed that the man was meeting with another man in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.