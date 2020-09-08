CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Champaign apartment complex Monday night.
Police were first called to the hospital at 9:15 p.m. for a gunshot wound victim.
A 27-year-old man had been shot twice. He was taken into surgery. Police said they are not sure what his condition is at this time.
Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Kenwood Rd. after a verbal altercation outside the apartment complex.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone with security cameras that might have captured it are asked to call police.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
