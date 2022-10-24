DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department.
On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation suggests a verbal altercation between individuals in the lot shortly before the shooting. No suspect information is currently available and DPD's investigation is ongoing.
The day before, a 38-year-old Danville man was shot in the torso around the 1000 block of May Street.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents can call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
