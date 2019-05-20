CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot overnight in Champaign, and now police are looking for the shooter.
The call came out around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of E. Vine St.
Police learned a 22-year-old had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life threatening.
Officers said two men were sitting inside a van when the suspect came up to the vehicle, shot, and then ran.
The second person in the van was not injured.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.
If you have any information that can help officers find the shooter, call Champaign police.