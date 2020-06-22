Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.