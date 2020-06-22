DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot overnight in Decatur.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers were called to the hospital where a 39-year-old man had been dropped off by a private vehicle.
He had been shot twice, but his injuries are not life threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Decatur police.
