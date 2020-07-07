URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning.
Urbana Police tell WAND News at 4:45 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of West Oregon Street in Urbana for a report of shots fired. On scene they found a 27-year old shot three times in his lower extremities in the 500 block of West Oregon Street.
The man was taken to a local emergency room. Police say his injuries appear to be serious, but not life threatening.
The victim told police he was walking in the area when two men approached him asking for a cigarette. He then began rolling them a cigarette and at that time the two suspects pulled out a gun and demanded his money. The victim told them no and was shot three times.
Police say the suspects were described as a white and black male, both in their late teens or early twenties, and both between 5'06" and 6' tall with average builds. The victim told police the suspects possibly got into a smaller, white, older SUV and left the area.
Police ask anyone with information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
