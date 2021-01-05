SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting Springfield that happened early Monday morning.
Officers were called to St. John's were a victim had been brought in by private vehicle.
The victim had been shot twice in the torso, although the injuries were not life threatening.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of South 18th before 1 a.m. Monday.
The victim said the suspect walked up to him and shot him.
No arrests have been made.
