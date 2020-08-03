CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign are investigating after a man was shot while walking in the 1600 Block of Devonshire Drive Monday evening after several neighbors called 911.
Police say around 8:00, someone shot the man as he walked on the sidewalk. Police said it is unclear if the man was targeted or not and there is currently no suspect information.
The man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was able to make his way to an acquaintance home in he 900 block where he called police. He was taken to the hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about what may have happened to call them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.