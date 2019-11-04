DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Danville are investigating a shooting from Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Sheridan Street around 2:50 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Officers located a 17-year-old who had suffered a broken leg.
The juvenile started walking in the 1200 block of Sheridan Street when he heard gunshots and started running away. The victim said he fell and broke his leg during the incident. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.
While officers were investigating the area they received notification that a gunshot victim arrived at OSF Medical Center in Danville.
Officers say a 31-year-old male was shot in the shoulder, while he was walking in the 1200 block of Sheridan Street. He said two black males began yelling at him he kept walking and heard several gunshots and was hit in the shoulder.
The victims injuries were non-life threatening.
No suspects have been located.
Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department or Vermillion County Crime Stoppers.