ST. LOUIS (WAND) - A Missouri man who went viral after his mother shared photos of him online to bring awareness to addiction is now on the road to recovery.
Cody Bishop was shown in the pictures when he was addicted to heroin and meth.
Another photo taken seven months later shows his progress.
Jennifer Salfen-Tracy's original post about her son was shared over 65,000 times.
The post captured the attention of a man who offered to help find Cody and give him a scholarship to a rehab facility.
Richie Webber, a recovering heroin addict, offered to give Bishop a scholarship to a rehab facility once they found Cody. Webber has been featured in A&E’s "60 Days in Narcoland."
"We were eventually able to find him, and I was able to scholarship both Cody and his girlfriend Katie into some of the best rehabs in the entire country. It has been absolutely incredible to see how many people have came together to help this young man!" Webber wrote on Facebook.
On Oct. 20, Cody’s mom shared, "Cody Bishop has been found and currently in a rehab facility where he is starting his road to recovery."