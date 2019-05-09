CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police are searching for a man charged in a deadly Sunday morning shooting.
Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Isaiah Depriest Cain, 28, of Champaign on a charge of First Degree Murder. Bond on the warrant is set at $2 million.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an apartment complex parking lot in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive and found 21-year-old Scott Roth with life-threatening injuries. Roth was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police say Cain, whose photo is included in this story, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds; they say he may have cut his dreadlocks to alter his appearance. Police said Cain is believed to have suffered a hand injury and may be wearing a cast on his arm.
Although the court has issued a warrant for Cain’s arrest, police said they continue to investigate the killing. They ask anyone with information related to the shooting to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or call CrimeStoppers at 217-373-8477.