CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year old man was stabbed during a robbery in Champaign early Thursday morning, according to Champaign police.
Police say they were called to the area of Illinois Terminal, located at 45 East University Avenue at 3:15 a.m. for a report of a robbery and stabbing. On scene, police found the man with several injuries related to the stabbing. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Champaign police say during the investigation, they believe 30-year old Tavonn Galloday approached the victim asking for the victim's cell phone and cigarettes. When the victim refused, Galloday allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed him multiple times and stole the victims property before leaving the area.
Galloday was arrested in the 100 block of North Walnut street after a brief chase on foot, according to Champaign police. The victims property and the knife police believe was used in the attack was found with Galloday during the arrest.
Galloday, who lives in Champaign, was arrested for preliminary offenses of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.
