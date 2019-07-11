SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects stabbed a victim in the chest during a Springfield armed robbery, police said.
According to officers, the 50-year-old male victim was jumped by two suspects as he walked home Thursday morning from the Handy Pantry (120 W. Cook St.). Police said the suspects stabbed him, took a $1.25 beer he had purchased and searched his pockets for money, which they could not find.
Officers said the suspects left the scene of the robbery on foot. Law enforcement told WAND-TV the people they’re looking for are black men in their 20s.
The victim was conscious and alert when police caught up with him at Memorial Medical Center. His condition is stable Thursday.