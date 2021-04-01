ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - A man was stabbed to death in Rochester Thursday morning.
It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of White Deer Trail.
A 37-year-old man was found laying in the driveway of a residence.
Deputies gave first aid until EMS arrived. The man was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Sangamon County Detectives are conducting the investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
