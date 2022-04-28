SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Shelbyville man was sentenced to the maximum of 364 days in the Shelby County Jail for the offense of speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour, per Shelby County State’s Attorney.
Authorities report on April 26, 2022, Briar W. True received his sentencing following a June 16, 2021 bench trial in which True was found guilty of the offense.
Officials say the charge resulted from a fatal crash that occurred on June 4, 2020, near the U.S. Army Corps Visitors Center, when pedestrian Sidney Manning,84, was fatally struck by True’s vehicle as Manning walked across Route 16 shortly before 5:00 a.m.
According to the State's Attorney the fatal accident resulted in an extensive investigation by the Illinois State Police which consisted of the application of complicated crash reconstruction variables and methodology.
Shelbyville Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department both assisted at the crash site, and reported there were no independent eye-witnesses to the crash.
During the trial Brian Scott and Steve Coady testified as expert witnesses in crash reconstruction where they estimated True’s vehicle to be traveling between 82 and 98 miles per hour at the point of impact. The posted speed limit where the fatal accident occurred was 45 miles per hour.
Scott described the crash as a “quick and explosive event.”
During the sentencing hearing, family members of Manning testified and presented victim impact statements, describing him as a loving, hardworking man who married a widowed woman and raised her four children as his own.
Manning was described to have close relationships with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and selfless care of his wife who required daily assistance due to illness.
The State recommended a maximum sentence because of the defendant’s excessive speed which resulted in a fatality, the devastating impact upon the Manning family, and True’s prior criminal history.
Police report True was previously convicted of, and/or adjudicated for the following offenses: possession of methamphetamine, DUI, reckless driving, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, four ordinance violations, and eleven traffic violations.
The Honorable Judge Martin Siemer presided over the bench trial and sentencing hearing, cited the fact that the defendant’s conduct caused harm to another as the overriding factor which warranted a maximum sentence.
True was remanded to the Shelby County Jail following the sentencing hearing.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
