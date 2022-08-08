CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the identity of a Champaign man who died after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.
The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign.
Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency Department.
An autopsy will be performed Monday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.
An inquest may be held at a later date. This incident is being investigated by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
