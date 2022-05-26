URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was struck by a vehicle in Champaign and killed has been identified.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher D. Bowen, 50, of Sandoval, was hit near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, Illinois just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Bowen was pronounced dead at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department at 9:15 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana, Illinois.
The driver of the vehicle involved, a 27-year-old, Urbana woman was cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle for failing to provide valid insurance at the time of the crash. She submitted to chemical testing and was released.
The death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Urbana Police Department.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.