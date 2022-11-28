SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday.
Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m.
He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling from Kansas City to Chicago. There were 283 people onboard the train. No passengers or crew were injured.
The man was taken to HSHS St. Johns for treatment.
Springfield Police said the man had tried to cross when the crossing arms were already down.
The accident delayed the train by a little over an hour.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
