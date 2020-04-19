MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A man is dead after he was hit while walking outside of his car Saturday night.
Deputies responded near the intersection of William Street Road and County Line Road in far eastern Macon County just before midnight. They said the victim left his vehicle after it become disabled on the side of the road. The sheriff's office then said the man walked into the street and was hit by a passing vehicle.
Deputies are not releasing the 46-year-old man's name until the family has been notified.
The Decatur Police Department Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.