DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man suffered a wound to his head in one of two shootings Danville police are investigating.
In the first, police responded at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday to the Danville Public Safety Building for a man who said he had been shot and wanted to speak to an officer. The 22-year-old Fithian man said he was arguing with his girlfriend and was leaving the area of the 100 block of N. Beard St. in Danville when he heard multiple gunshots.
The man said his vehicle and his head were both hit. He told authorities he did not know who was shooting but saw a silver-colored vehicle leaving the area when shots were fired.
Responders took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities said the head wound appeared to be caused by shrapnel and was not life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported and no suspect information is available Tuesday.
In the second shooting, police responded at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Fowler Ave. Officers found a 31-year-old Danville man who had been shot in the hand.
The victim said he was walking in the area of Moore Street and Fairchild Street when he heard a gunshot and was hit. He added he did not see anyone in the area at the time.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said his wound is non-life-threatening.
The investigation into these two shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
