CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has life-threatening wounds after a Tuesday night shooting, police said.
Officers said they responded at 7:59 p.m. to the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive, where they found a 31-year-old man with multiple life-threatening wounds. He was in a yard outside of a private residence.
Responders took the victim to a local hospital after officers rendered aid at the scene. The victim's condition is unknown Wednesday.
Police have not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made with police to share information privately. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, using the Crime Stoppers website or downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
