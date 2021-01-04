DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man suffered life-threatening wounds in a Monday night Decatur shooting, police said.
Officers said they went to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at about 8:38 p.m. for a gunshot victim who had been dropped off. They learned a 27-year-old Decatur man had been shot in the neck and leg.
Police said they learned the shooting happened at a residence in the 1200 block of Sedgwick St. Police said this residence had been the scene of several previous shootings.
Detectives are investigating.
Authorities want anyone with information to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217)424-4734 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS if they want to be anonymous.
