CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man shot in the stomach Wednesday night needed surgery for a serious wound, police said.
The shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police said, when the 73-year-old male victim was on the north side of Beardsley Park in Champaign. Officers then responded to the 1100 block of Hickory Street.
Authorities said a known acquaintance of the victim shot him once and fled the scene.
The victim went to a local hospital for treatment. Medical officials took him into surgery. His current condition is unknown.
Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence. The circumstances leading up to the crime are under investigation.
The suspect is described as a black male who is bald and most likely in his 50s or 60s. He is believed to have been on a bicycle at the time.
Authorities want any resident or business in the nearby area with surveillance camera systems to contact Champaign police.
Anyone with information should reach Champaign Police at (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by contacting (217)373-8477, using the Crime Stoppers website or accessing the "P3 Tips" smartphone app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.