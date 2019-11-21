URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was seriously wounded when someone shot him Thursday in Urbana, police said.
The shooting happened at 1302 Brookstone Court in Urbana, which officers responded to at 3:20 p.m. They arrived minutes later and found a 23-year-old shooting victim.
He had two gunshot wounds in his torso. Responders transported him to Carle Foundation Hospital.
His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, per police.
Urbana police and detectives are investigating Thursday night. Anyone who has more information is asked to call the Urbana Police Department at (217)384-2320. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)373-TIPS or online here.