URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A drive-by Urbana shooting left a man with a shattered jaw and bullet in the hip, police said.
It happened Sunday, according to The News-Gazette, when a 21-year-old man was walking in the 900 block of Division Avenue. At 5:25 p.m., a car with tinted windows came up near the victim and two people shot at him.
One bullet hit the man in the face. A second entered his buttocks and lodged in his hip, authorities said. He is expected to survive after being treated at a local hospital.
Urbana police responded to 50 confirmed shots fired calls through early July of 2021.
Anyone who might have information about the shooting should call police at (217)384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.
