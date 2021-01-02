EFFINGHAM, III (WAND) - One Central Illinois man survives a 4-inch ice slab to the windshield while driving.
Chase McGuire, a Greenup Resident, was driving home when he saw an ice slab flying straight to his windshield on December 31st, 2020. Luckily, he is okay. He posted about the scary experience on his Facebook page.
He says he was driving when he first saw the chunk of ice and then says " I accelerated, hoping to avoid my windshield taking the full force of the impact. I managed to avoid most of the ice slab, but a 3-4 inch thick chunk came hurling through my windshield and hit me in the left eye, jaw, chest, and left shoulder all at once. "
He was taken to HSHS St. Anthony right after police arrived on scene. The ice hit his chest with so much force that it bent his cross necklace. He wants to remind Illinois residents to drive safely during this winter season and to always remain alert while driving.
You can see his Facebook post by clicking here.
