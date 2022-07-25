SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man blocked a driver in a parking spot and pretended to be a federal agent, according to the Sangamon County State's Attorney.
According to State's Attorney Dan Wright, Ira E. Smith, 60, of Springfield is charged with numerous felony offenses after an incident that happened in the Target store parking lot on Freedom Drive on July 21.
Smith is accused of blocking another vehicle into a parking spot with his truck. According to the State's Attorney, Smith approached the female driver and told her he was a federal agent.
Smith grabbed the victim and attempted to remove her from her vehicle. According to Wright, there were 2 young children in the vehicle at the time.
A bystander intervened and then Springfield Police Officers arrived.
Smith is being charged with Vehicular Invasion, False Personation of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Restraint and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
