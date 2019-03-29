DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man attempted to conceal evidence by swallowing "40 dollars" of crack cocaine.
Decatur police were in the 1400 block of North College Street on Thursday evening when they conducted a traffic stop on a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Inside the car was 56-year-old Gregory Mcglothen. K-9 Aldo conducted a free air sniff of the Jeep and alerted the officer to the smell of illegal narcotics.
When the officer requested McGlothen to open his mouth he observed a plastic bag. McGlothen refused to spit out the bag. He later admitted to police that he swallowed about "40 dollars" worth of crack cocaine to destroy the evidence.