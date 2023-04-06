MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of killing his wife last year in Warrensburg has taken a partial plea deal.
Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving Eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Jeffrey Lourash in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive.
His wife, 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash, was in the kitchen. She had been shot multiple times and did not survive.
Jeffrey initially pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21.
Thursdsay, he took a partial plea deal to count one of first-degree murder. The partial plea will not include the word "firearm." He faces between 20 to 60 years and will be sentenced at the end of May. He will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.
Lourash was crying as he walked out of the courtroom. WAND News asked him if he had any remorse or had anything to say. He replied, "I'm sorry."
During the coroner's inquest, the lead Macon County Sheriff's Department investigator told the jury that detectives found two firearms inside the home. One of the firearms was found by Tabitha, the other by Jeffrey.
The investigator detailed that Tabitha and Jeffrey, who was intoxicated, were in an argument. The investigator told the jury that part of audio from the couple's argument was recorded on Tabitha's phone that was placed inside a leather bag across her body.
The investigator said in the audio they could hear Jeffrey ask Tabitha if "they are coming" and "it's over, it's over". The audio recording captured Tabitha telling her husband "Don't do this." Then gunshots can be heard.
The investigator said that Tabitha had been shot 12 times, while Jeffrey had one gunshot wound to his chin, where the bullet exited his nose.
Two guns were found inside the house. Investigators said they determined that Tabitha had fired one round from the gun she had, but it did not hit Jeffrey.
The couple's four children were inside the house when the argument started. They had escaped the home through second story windows and ran to different neighbors' homes for help.
Deputies said they learned Jeffrey Lourash and his 17-year-old son had been in a physical argument which prompted the initial 911 call.
The teen ran upstairs, they said, before hearing gunshots coming from downstairs. He directed his younger siblings, ages 11, 13, and 15, to escape through the window.
On Nov. 28, 2022, Jeffrey was formally arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He was officially booked into the Macon County Jail on Dec. 3, 2022.
Tabitha's family said of her, "She was a caring, loving mom."
