SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The man who vandalized the Springfield statue of Martin Luther King Jr. last year is out of jail after accepting a plea deal late last month.
The 300-pound MLK statue at Freedom Corner across the street from the Illinois Capitol was toppled on September 11, 2022. 25-year-old Fernando Garcia pleaded guilty to damaging the state property on July 31 and is required to pay the state nearly $10,500 in restitution.
Garcia has already accumulated $9,690 for serving 323 days in jail before his trial. Inmates receive a $30 credit for each day they serve behind bars.
Garcia's court case was continued several times over the past year as doctors found him mentally unfit for trial on December 12, 2022 and March 13, 2023. Garcia was admitted to the Elgin Mental Health Center on March 30, 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services reported that he showed significant progress and cooperation by May 12, 2023.
The statue at Freedom Corner has come under scrutiny over the past few years for not properly depicting MLK. Many lawmakers and advocates want a new statue made with a more prominent role near the statehouse.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told WAND News that it's impossible to bestow the appropriate honor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
"His fight for civil rights and his commitment to promoting a more equitable society with equal opportunity for all make him one of the most significant figures in our nation's history," Giannoulias said. "I strongly support honoring Dr. King's legacy with an inspiring, distinguished statue that is prominently displayed on the Illinois State Capitol grounds."
Former Secretary of State Jesse White was frequently involved in discussions with the Illinois House Statue and Monument Review Task Force. The 89-year-old announced in May 2021 that he would personally put $5,000 towards a fund investing in a new MLK statue.
White met King while playing basketball at Alabama State university. He also went to Dr. King's church and participated in the Montgomery bus boycott with Rosa Parks.
