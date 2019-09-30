TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana man accused in the beating death of another man has accepted a plea deal and will spend 20 years in prison.
Quinton Morrissey, 18, agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Stephen Presnell on May 31, 2018.
Officers say they responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a home near Pana Lake upon arriving, they found Presnell dead at the scene.
Presnell suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen.
Two other counts were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Morrissey will get credit for 834 days served.